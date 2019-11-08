Day care worker lets toddler suck on vape pen at church

Multiple state agencies are looking into how a day care worker managed to let a toddler suck on a vape pen at a church in Roane County, Tennessee.

It happened at the Kidz Grove Daycare at the Grove Baptist Church.

A sign on the door of the day care says it is permanently closed.

The department of human services says the first complaint came through it's child care complaint hotline.

Investigators say they also have a video of the incident.

Doctors say vaping is bad for our health at any age, and a toddler's lungs are even more delicate.

Kids Grove Academy had a capacity of 24 children ages 6 weeks to 5-years-old.

Efforts to reach the church Friday have been unsuccessful.

The Roans County Sheriff's office says it's been notified about the day care.

Authorities say details are limited, but more information will eventually be released.