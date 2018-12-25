Day after Christmas will be third busiest shopping day of the year

If you're tired of all the crazy, shopping traffic for the holidays, we have some bad news. It's not done yet.

Retail analytics from Shopper Trak shows that the day after Christmas is the third most crowded shopping day of the year. Only Black Friday and Super Saturday came in front.

But if you do decide to battle the crowds, you may find some great discounts.

"Deal News" says clothing, holiday decor, and exercise equipment usually have deals just as good as Black Friday and Cyber Monday on the day after Christmas.

Rimrock Mall Marketing Director Daron Olson said the next couple of days at the mall will be very busy, so be sure to pack your patience.

"It's wild. So the day after people are cashing in gift cards, people are doing exchanges and returns. So and then retailers have more steep discounts you know clearing out their end of the year inventory," Olson said.

Electronics and video games have also been known to have good discounts on the day after Christmas. Have fun getting out there and spending some of those gift cards!