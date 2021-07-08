Day 4: Search continues for missing hiker near Red Lodge

CARBON COUNTY, Mont. - Search crews say 23-year-old Tatum Morell has been missing since Friday, July 2. Crews are beginning their fourth day of searching for her. As of 10 p.m. on Wednesday, July 7, Carbon County Sheriff Josh McQuillan says they haven't found her yet. Professional rescuers, dog teams and helicopters are being used to look for her.

"This is a very complicated search in a highly technical area of the Beartooth Absaroka wilderness area," Red Lodge Fire Rescue Chief Tom Kuntz said. "This young woman was trying to climb five peaks over 12,000 feet. So, obviously, that's no short task. So, our search area, in fact includes six 12,000 foot peaks that are right in the area there."

Morell is an experienced hiker who set up her tent in the Shadow Lake area.

Search crews are looking in a 15 square mile area. And, Kuntz said they may extend the search area.

The search area includes elevations starting at 9500 feet all the way up to 12,000 feet. Due to the challenging terrain, they are only using professional rescuers.

He said they are very grateful for help from multiple counties in Montana and Wyoming. Thirty-five people, 3 dog teams and three helicopters have been helping in the search.

One of those dog teams includes Heather Walker and Search Dog Storm. Walker said:

"When somebody's hurt or missing, that's what we do. We spend two days a week training the dogs, so that they can go find people if they are lost or injured."

More information from the Carbon County Sheriff's Office can be found here. More information from Red Lodge Fire Rescue can be found here.