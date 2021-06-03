UPDATE: The Billings Police Department says David Dauenhauer has been located and is safe.

BILLINGS, MT - The Billings Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating David Dauenhauer.

David Dauenhauer is a 62-year-old white man. He is 6 feet tall and weighs 177lbs. David walked away from the hospital on 6/2/21 and is considered endangered because of life threatening medical conditions.

David was seen wearing blue pajama pants, dark long sleeve button up shirt. He also wears glasses and has a red walker to assist him.

If located contact the Billings Police Department 657-8200.