Billings, MT- The DanMart garden has been in Billings for nearly three decades, and now it has received the status of botanical garden, meaning a new array of plants from around the world will be on display for people to pop in and see.

Gardens span nearly two acres and feature a wide array of constantly rotating foliage. The gardens house water features and statues and chickens even wander the grounds, all in the center of the Magic City.

Ever since Clint Lunde and his wife purchased the garden in 2017, they have worked hard to not only maintain it, but also to renovate and elevate it.

Clint says, ""there's not a lot of gardens like this this is a one-of-a-kind garden in all of Montana, its set up for aesthetic purposes, the line of sight throughout the gardens is really unmatched in Montana as you can see. It's a very relaxing place to bring your mom or your wife."

And the Lunde's are happy to announce they have received accreditation from the American Public Gardens Association, to now have the status of botanical gardens.

Making it one of the only official botanical gardens in the entire state of Montana.

Clint explained the process "to become a botanical garden you have to be open to the public for one thing, you have to have at least one professional staff member, you have to have a certain educational aspect to the gardens and we do kids tours throughout the summer, you have to have plant labels, and we are going continuing labelling plants throughout the summer and you also have to have plant records so that's what we've been working towards the last few years and we just achieved that."

Clint explains while the DanWalt Gardens may look different from other botanical gardens you've been to, the space still has plenty to offer and see.

Clint says "there's a lot of the exotic plants that won't work in Montana obviously because of the zoning but we do have a few things here one of them is a kiwi plant. It's a hardy kiwi that can grow in zone four and we are hoping we get some fruits soon, but we have a few other things you just have to stroll through the gardens and look at the plant labels, and it can take up to an hour, hour and a half to walk through the gardens, but it's worth it."

On the 14th of May the DanWalt gardens will open for the season, the celebration will feature live music, food, and of course the garden's newest occupants all thistle Mother's Day.

And you too can tour the tulips this Mother's Day, the Gardens will have their season open from 11 in the morning till four in the afternoon.