BILLINGS, Mont. - Danwalt Gardens hosted their annual seasonal kick off this Mothers Day.

Owner of the garden, Clint Lunde says this is a perfect opportunity to treat your mother on their special day.

"Today is just a relaxing day to walk through the gardens, enjoy the flowers, have a slice of cheesecake, a cup of coffee and just treat mom to a special day.", said Lunde.

Lunde says their spring flowers like tulips and daffodils will be done in a month, and there summer flowers like irises and roses will begin to bloom soon.

The mothers I had a chance to speak with were enjoying their relaxing day and everything the garden had to offer.

Billings residents Lynda Woods and Colleen Nuernberger had this to say "Cheesecake was great, beautiful garden, it was great to spend time with friends… the gardens are beautiful, people should definitely come out and see them."