Dani Aragon secures spot in 1500m finals at Olympic Trials

Billings runner Dani Aragon has secured a spot in the women's 1500m finals at U.S. Olympic Trials in Eugene, Oregon.

For the first three laps of the race, Aragon sat mostly in fifth place in the pack.

Then, Aragon used a strong final lap as she did on Friday, to propel herself to a third place finish. Aragon finished in 4:09.94 seconds, just .02 seconds behind the second place finisher.

The former Billings Senior Bronc won her heat on Friday to advance to Saturday's semifinal race.

The women's 1500m finals take place on NBC Sports on Monday at 6:05 PM.