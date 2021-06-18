Dani Aragon heard the bell sound for the final lap, then kicked it into another gear as she finished in front of the pack on Friday at the Olympic Trials in Eugene.

Aragon finished with a time of 4:13.34 seconds in the second heat of the women's 1500m run. The top six runners advance to the semifinals.

The former Billings Senior Bronc sat in sixth place entering the final lap. After the first straightaway, Aragon sneaked through the pack to take the top spot, and she would never let it go finishing in first over Dani Jones and Sarah Lancaster.

The top five finishers and top two times from the semifinals will make the final on Monday.