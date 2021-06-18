...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM MDT SATURDAY...
The National Weather Service in Billings has issued a Red Flag
Warning...which is in effect from noon to 9 PM MDT Saturday. The
Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.
* IMPACTS: Low humidities, unseasonably warm temperatures, strong
gusty winds, and wind shift with a cold front will create
erratic fire behavior and new fire starts.
* AFFECTED AREA:
In North Central WY Fire Zone...274.
In South Central MT Fire Zones...125...126...127...128...129.
In Southeast MT Fire Zones...130...131...132.
* COUNTIES AFFECTED:
In Central MT...Golden Valley...Musselshell.
In North Central WY...Sheridan.
In South Central MT...Big Horn...Carbon...Park...Stillwater
Sweet Grass...Yellowstone.
In Southeast MT...Custer...Powder River...Rosebud...Treasure.
* WIND: Northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts 30 to 35 mph. Winds
becoming north to northeast by Saturday evening.
* HUMIDITY: 14 to 19 percent.
* TEMPERATURES: Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
* COLD FRONT: Saturday evening, turning winds to the northeast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are
either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute
to extreme fire behavior.
&&