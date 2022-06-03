RED LODGE, Mont. - Dangerous winter weather conditions are causing the Beartooth Highway to remain closed until further notice.

A release from Yellowstone National Park said there was a lot of snowfall during Memorial Day weekend, resulting in large snow drifts and dangerous avalanche conditions.

Portions of the highway have 4 to 6-feet of snow that crews will need to clear, and more precipitation is expected in the days ahead.

However for safety reasons, crews have paused snow removal at this time and will continue removal once it is safe enough to do so.

Montana and Wyoming departments of transportation update road conditions and statuses on their websites.