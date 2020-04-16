Multiple calls into the KULR-8 newsroom this morning report slick road condition from the Arrow Creek exit to the I-90/I-94 Interchange.

A check of the conditions with MDT shows that an advisory was issued just after 8:00 a.m. at mile post 0 on I-94.

MDT reports a semi in the median with the passing lane closed for the removal of the semi and trailer. Emergency personnel are on site.

The roads are snowy and icy. Please use extreme caution if you have to travel through this area.

