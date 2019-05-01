Dancing with the sunrise, Morris dancers dance at Swords Park

This morning, Morris dancers are "dancing up the sun" in Billings. Morris dancing is an English folk dance that is hundreds of years old. Morris dancers are dancing all over the world today to bring in the spring and summer season.

In traditional Morris dancing, dancers chase the winter away on May 1. They shake bells and bang sticks together to wake up the earth. They also wave handkerchiefs to chase winter away.

Bill and Amy Letson are the leaders of Morris dancing here in Billings. Bill Letson says that he first learned about Morris Dancing in college.

Bill Letson says, "I've always been involved in different kinds of folk dance as long as I can remember. There are a lot of wonderful people that I've met doing this. And, so I've kept it up in part because I can stay in touch with these people."

Bill and Amy Letson are also involved in another traditional folk dance here in Billings called contra dance. Contra dance is danced as a couple with other couples in lines, similar to the dancing you may have seen in the movie "Pride and Prejudice. Amy Letson is the caller for contra dance here in Billings. They have another dance coming up on May 10. For more information on contra dancing and Morris dancing, you can go to their Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/ContradanceBillings/.