  • NBC

The FBI agent who was seen in a viral video accidentally discharging his gun while dancing has been sentenced to fines and probation.

Chase Bishop was caught on video in June dancing and doing a backflip.

The backflip dislodged his gun, which went off when he went to pick it up, and a man was struck in the lower leg.

Thirty-year old Bishop reached a deal with prosecutors by pleading guilty to third-degree assault.

In doing so he will avoid jail time.  Instead he is being sentenced to two years of probation, plus fines.

Bishop was offered a plea deal when it became clear he was not drunk at the time of the incident.

The FBI has not commented on the status of Bishop's employment.

Tags

Recommended for you