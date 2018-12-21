The FBI agent who was seen in a viral video accidentally discharging his gun while dancing has been sentenced to fines and probation.

Chase Bishop was caught on video in June dancing and doing a backflip.

The backflip dislodged his gun, which went off when he went to pick it up, and a man was struck in the lower leg.

Thirty-year old Bishop reached a deal with prosecutors by pleading guilty to third-degree assault.

In doing so he will avoid jail time. Instead he is being sentenced to two years of probation, plus fines.

Bishop was offered a plea deal when it became clear he was not drunk at the time of the incident.

The FBI has not commented on the status of Bishop's employment.