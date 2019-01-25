President Trump has reopened the federal government for the impending future. Montana Senators and Congressmen have released statements regarding the deal that will get certain Americans back to work.

Following the announcement Senator Steve Daines tweeted, "I'm happy to see the government re-open. Both sides need to continue to negotiate and compromise in good faith so we can have a permanent and real solution to keep the government open and secure our border."

Senator Jon Tester also released a statement saying "For the first time in 35 days, 800,000 federal workers and their families can breathe a sigh of relief. But the deal struck today is only a short-term fix to this irresponsible government shutdown. Now we've got to work together to craft a long-term bipartisan solution that actually protects our communities and doesn't undermine American workers."

And from Montana Representative Greg Gianforte, "This short-term deal ends the shutdown and provides Montana's dedicated federal employees with the paychecks they need. The deal also gives democrats and republicans an opportunity to come to the table, negotiate in good faith, and find a long-term solution to fund the government and secure our borders."