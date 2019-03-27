Daines pushes for permanent ELD solution

U.S. SENATE – U.S. Senator Steve Daines today in a U.S. Senate Appropriations Hearing pressed U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao on finding a permanent solution to the harmful Electronic Logging Device (ELD) mandate that impacts Montana.

In the hearing, Daines stressed that in every corner of Montana, from Great Falls to Miles City, he hears concerns from farmers and ranchers on the burdensome ELD mandate. Daines questioned Chao on what measures she is taking to find a workable, permanent solution for Montana’s farmers and ranchers.

“This one size fits all regulation has had harmful effects on Montana’s farmers and ranchers and across the trucking and agriculture industries,” Daines said.

Daines asked Chao, “what are you doing presently to ensure you receive and incorporate feedback from agriculture stakeholders and find a workable solution for our farmers, ranchers, and small businesses regarding the ELD mandate and hours of service regulations?”

Chao responded and said they will continue to prioritize this issue and listen to Montana’s farmers and ranchers.

Last year, Daines secured a temporary exemption for agriculture and livestock haulers from the ELD mandate through the end of fiscal year 2019. Daines will continue to push for a permanent solution.

In the hearing, Daines also discussed the need for more support in order to properly staff contract towers at airports in Montana, such as Bozeman and Missoula. Click HERE to download. Additionally, Daines discussed the importance of Amtrak in Montana’s Hi-Line – including the recent removal of ticket agents in Shelby and Havre. Click HERE to download.