U.S. SENATE – U.S. Senator Steve Daines introduced the Fairness for Breastfeeding Mothers Act. The bill requires most federal buildings to have dedicated rooms for breastfeeding mothers.

“Mothers who are breastfeeding should have a private, clean, and safe place to go in federal buildings,” Daines said. “It’s long overdue new moms have this resource, and I’m glad this bill provides just that.”

The bill requires that federal buildings that are open to the public and contain a public restroom provide a lactation room, other than a bathroom, that is hygienic and is available for use by members of the public who are breastfeeding. The lactation room must be shielded from view, be free from intrusion, and contain a chair, a working surface, and (if the building is supplied with electricity) an electrical outlet.

U.S. Senators Tammy Duckworth (Ill.) and Elizabeth Warren (Mass.) also introduced this legislation.

Background:

-Daines also introduced the Fairness for Breastfeeding Mothers Act 115th U.S. Congress.

-In October of 2018, Daines successfully included a provision in the FAA Reauthorization Bill that requires “Mother’s Rooms” for nursing mothers in all large and medium commercial airports.