U.S. SENATE– U.S. Senator Steve Daines today announced that $300,000 will be directed towards Rosebud County to strengthen Colstrip and support the economic infrastructure of the local community.

“This is about making sure the folks at Colstrip aren’t left behind,” Daines said. “These grants will strengthen the local community in Rosebud by creating good paying jobs and spurring economic development for Rosebud County’s small businesses.”

Colstrip was granted two grants from the Economic Development Administration (EDA) for $300,000.

$250,000 will be directed provide financing to the coal industries in the counties impacted by the imminent closure of the power plant in Colstrip, Montana. The project will help promote growth and economic development by increasing investment, employment, and economic diversity throughout the region.

$50,000 will establish an economic development planning framework, process, and strategy that supports private capital investment and job creation in the region.