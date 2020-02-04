Washington D.C. - Senators Jon Tester and Steve Daines made their voices heard Tuesday as to how they plan to vote during Wednesday's vote on the articles of impeachment.
During his time at the microphone Senator Daines reminded members of the Senate that never before has the Senate removed a President from office.
Daines says he is voting to acquit President Trump and added, "Impeachment must never again be used as a partisan weapon."
Senator Tester released the following statement ahead of his turn at the microphone.
Montanans sent me to the U.S. Senate to hold government accountable. I fought to allow this trial to include documents and testimony from witnesses with firsthand knowledge of the allegations against the President—regardless of whether they were incriminating or exculpatory—so the Senate could make its decision based on the best information available. Unfortunately, my Republican colleagues and the Administration blocked this information—robbing the American people of their legitimate right to hold their elected officials accountable.
Based on the evidence that was available to me during this trial, I believe President Trump abused his power by withholding military aid from an ally for personal political gain, and that he obstructed legitimate oversight by a coequal branch of government. It’s a sad day for this country, and for all Americans who believe that no one—not even the President of the United States—is above the law.
-Sen. Jon Tester