Washington D.C. - Senators Jon Tester and Steve Daines made their voices heard Tuesday as to how they plan to vote during Wednesday's vote on the articles of impeachment.

During his time at the microphone Senator Daines reminded members of the Senate that never before has the Senate removed a President from office.

Daines says he is voting to acquit President Trump and added, "Impeachment must never again be used as a partisan weapon."

Senator Tester released the following statement ahead of his turn at the microphone.