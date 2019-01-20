"Daffodil Days" returns for Relay for Life in Yellowstone County

The American Cancer Society is bringing back Daffodil Days to help fund raise for Relay for Life.

Relay for Life teams will once again have the opportunity to sell Daffodils. For a ten dollar donation, you will receive a bunch of ten Daffodils. For fifteen, you get a mini-pot of the flowers.

There are currently 25 teams registered for Relay for Life. The organization hopes to get at least 200 signed up.

Sara Hofer with Relay for Life and American Cancer Society says the best thing about Daffodil Days is how easy it is to sell and raise funds for the teams participating.

This will be the first time the program has been offered in five years.

"And so I think it's one of those things that went away and wondered where it went and why and so to be able to bring it back is kind of fun. I think the community will really like it and it kind of springs up everything," said Hofer.

Daffodil orders are open right now, but all orders must be placed by February 18th so the flowers may be delivered on the first day of spring in March.

If you are interested, you can contact the ACS office at 406-256-7156 or contact Sara at sara.hofer@cancer.org.