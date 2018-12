A heartwarming father-daughter holiday moment went viral after being posted on Facebook this week.

Hal Vaughan wanted to spend Christmas with his daughter, who is a Delta flight attendant. She had to work through the holiday, so Vaughan booked himself on the flights she was working.

A fellow passenger on one of those flights shared Vaughan's story on Facebook, calling him a "fantastic father."

The passenger said Vaughan booked six flights.