BILLINGS, Mont. - After almost two years, D-BAT Billings is back in business as a batting cage facility at Rimrock Mall with a celebration hosted on Saturday.

The facility had to be temporarily shut down after a truck crashed into the batting cages, awaiting for the damage to be estimated and the facility to be reopened.

"It took a lot longer than we originally thought," said Brandon Wood, the owner of D-BAT.

"We thought it would take a few months, but it ended up taking more than a year. I played professionally for a few years, and so we hope that we can move away from what kept us shut down for so long."

Wood said he designed D-BAT to allow people of different skill levels to take up the sport of baseball, practicing their hitting and throwing in a community oriented environment.

"I'm not the best at the sport, but I enjoy coming out," said Dwight Zimmerman, a regular customer at D-BAT.

"It's a great place to be, and you feel like you're a part of a great group of people."

More information about the facility can be found at D-BAT Billings.