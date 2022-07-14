NYE, Mont. - The Custer Gallatin National Forest received federal emergency "quick release" funds worth $5.7 million to cover repairs for key entry and exit routes damaged by flooding.

The funding was made possible by the Federal Highways Emergency Relief for Federally Owned Roads program (ERFO).

CGNF said in a release the funding will cover repairs on the following five drainages:

Mill

East Rosebud

West Rosebud

West Fork of Rock Creek

Main Fork of Rock Creek

Recovery efforts are still underway in the following areas:

Beartooth

Gardiner

Yellowstone Ranger Districts

Crews are still assessing damages in backcountry trails. CGNF said it is highly important to check in with local ranger districts on particular locations before going out, particularly the Absaroka-Beartooth Wilderness.

The following districts have closures:

Beartooth District:

Closure located south of Lake Fork of Rock Creek. Lake Fork is open through a small 3-mile detour beginning at Beartrack trailhead. Montana Department of Transportation is still fixing Beartooth Highway. Stillwater is still closed.

Roads closed to motorized traffic:

West Fork Rock Creek beyond Basin campground, Basin open.

East Rosebud Road beyond Jimmy Joe Campground, Jimmy Joe CG is open.

West Rosebud Road beyond West Rosebud Lake. Mystic Lake hike would be one additional mile only.

Sheridan, Rattin, M-K and Limberpine are closed for the remainder of the season. Campgrounds Greenough and Parkside may open later, based on bridge repairs.

CGNF noted, "Beaten Path - Rimrock bridge washed out, a hike from East Rosebud would be lengthened by 5 miles, requiring safely navigating a creek ford and around Rimrock Lake, NOT advisable."

Yellowstone and Gardiner districts

"Main Mill at mile marker 14.4 (Passage Falls) and West Mill on NFS lands only remain closed. Main Boulder recreation sites: Hicks, Chippy Park and Fourmile. Snowbank will be closed for season due to bridge washout, Sixmile above Gold Prize closed. Bear Creek bridge north of Jardine, MT and Woody Creek Road outside Cooke are closed."