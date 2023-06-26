NYE, Mont. - The Custer Gallatin National Forest is warning the public of wild animal activity in the forest Monday morning.

According to a Facebook post from the Custer Gallatin National Forest a grizzly bear was reportedly eating a carcass along the West Pine Creek Trail near the burn.

People should give the bear space, avoid confrontation and plan on taking a different route.

In the Halfmoon Campground area, a cow moose was exhibiting signs of aggression after losing her calf.

People should be careful and keep a distance from the moose to keep any possible incidents from happening.