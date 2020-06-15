CUSTER CO., Mont. - Custer County health officials announced a COVID-19 update in the county Monday.

The following is a release from the Custer County/Miles City Health Command:

"Public Health has been working through the weekend to follow-up with confirmed positive cases and conduct thorough contact tracing of close contacts to the confirmed cases.

We understand that this is a difficult and scary situation for the individuals confirmed positive, as well as the public. There is specific information about the individuals that, by law, can’t be shared with the public for patient privacy and safety. Please remain calm and know that our Healthcare professionals, public health, and our Incident Command team are diligently working around the clock to keep the public safe.

We want to take this time to remind you that as we reopen the state, we could see an increase in cases. We encourage you to continue to do the following:

• Wash your hands thoroughly and often

• Avoid touching your face

• Wear a cloth mask when out in public settings (grocery store, retail store, etc)

• Avoid groups of 50 or more, especially in enclosed spaces

• Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue

• Maintain social distance to avoid possible exposure to viruses

• Avoid handshakes and hugs

• Frequently disinfect “high-touch” surfaces like doorknobs, handles, cell phones, keyboards, railings, remote controls, tablets, and counters

As of June 15, 2020, at 8:00 am, 481 have been tested for COVID-19 with 11 confirmed positive cases on local residents. The number 481 indicates the total number of tests that have been done.

*3 positive lab results were confirmed by the Montana State Lab in Helena on individuals that were not Montana residents. The positive results are not reflected in the overall count of Montana numbers or the 11 confirmed cases mentioned above. Now that we have our own local confirmed cases in Custer County, we will not be including the three out of state residents in any of our numbers or graphics.

More information about the phases of reopening and the Governor’s plans can be found at https://covid19.mt.gov/joint-information-center."