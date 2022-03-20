CUSTER CO. Mont. - Fire crews responded to a small grass fire in Custer County Sunday.

Custer County Firefighters says they responded along with a deputy from the Custer County Sheriff's Office.

People close by were able to keep the fire small for when crews arrived.

“We would like to remind the public that until it greens up we are still in high fire danger, and all it takes is a little wind behind a wildfire to become large extremely fast,” Custer County Firefighters said. “Please be careful when you are out and about on these warm windy spring days!”

Those looking to burn are asked to check weather conditions, check in with their local fire warden and to call dispatch before ignition.