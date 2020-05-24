BILLINGS, Mont. - A Billings resident is cooking up some tasty treats, all in the hopes to raise money for the Alzheimer's Association of Montana.

A part of the Longest Day fundraising event coming up on June 20th, Billings local, Susan Picard and her daughter Julia have been selling homemade buttercream cupcakes since may 1st.

Susan has lost four family members to Alzheimer's disease, and is looking to make a difference.

Susan says her family, friends and community members all got behind her effort, "I never in my wildest dreams thought I could raise 1,600 dollars, because we were originally going to do it in six weeks, but we did in literally two and half... three weeks, so yeah this community is very supportive.", said Susan.

Today is the last day Susan is selling cupcakes, but she says she'll make more if there is a demand for them.

If you want to support the Alzheimer's Association and Susan's fundraiser, click on this link, https://act.alz.org/site/TR/LongestDay/TheLongestDay?px=16840097&pg=personal&fr_id=13035