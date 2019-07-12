A Cuban couple came up with an unusual idea for a destination wedding, underwater off the coast of Havana.

It was not the first wedding for either 53-year-old Alina Callejas or 60-year-old Hector Mojena.

So this time, they decided to do something a little more creative.

The guests arrived from as far away as Florida and Pennsylvania.

Everyone put on scuba gear. A table, stools, and decorations were set up about 20 feet underwater.

The ceremony was held last Saturday, complete with a bouquet, marriage certificate, and champagne.

Hector and Alina had to hold their breath to kiss after taking their vows.

However, the champagne flowed, photos were taken, and guests said they had a great time.

A diving club helped them organize the event.