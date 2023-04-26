BILLINGS, MT- The Boy Scouts of America will be returning to Rimrock Mall for the Divisional Pinewood Derby on Saturday, May 6th.

With the Cub Scouts ‘off to the races’ there will also be additional activities besides the derby such as Rain Gutter Regatta, BSA shooting sports firearm training, a District Day Camp Booth, and more.

The event will be held from 10 AM to 3 PM in the former Herberger's location inside the mall, and it will also align with Safe Kids Yellowstone County's event which will also be in the mall the same day.

For more information regarding the event, visit Rimrock Mall’s website.