Crumbl Cookies opens today in Billings

Crumbl Cookies, a gourmet cookie delivery service, opens in Billings at 6 pm today. The company rotates four new cookie flavors every week, as well as always having warm chocolate chip and chilled sugar cookies.

Co-Owners of Crumbl Cookies Emily Hurst and Andrea Tulett said the menu changes a little each week. Every Sunday night, four new specialty cookies are announced for the week. Flavors for this week include coconut lime and hazelnut churro.

Hurst said, "I am a baker. And I kind-of wanted to open a bakery."

This is the first Crumbl Cookies store in Montana. On Friday, visitors to the store will all get a free chocolate chip cookie.

For exact store hours, you can go here: https://crumblcookies.com/