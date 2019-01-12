Hundreds of passengers who got sick on a Royal Caribbean cruise are now back on dry land.

The Oasis of the Seas docked in Port Canaveral, Florida, Saturday. It arrived a day early due to a norovirus outbreak on board the ship.

Officials say at least 475 people fell ill from the virus.

Passengers say cruise staff did what they could to try and contain the outbreak.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating what caused the outbreak. The CDC says norovirus is the leading cause of foodborne illness in the United States.

Meanwhile, Royal Caribbean says all passengers will receive a full refund.