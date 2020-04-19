BIILINGS, Mont. - I'm sure many of you are feeling cooped up at home and would like to stretch your legs and get some fresh air while still practicing that social distancing of course. Some local car enthusiasts thought maybe their cars needed some of that fresh air too.

Hundreds of Billings residents with their classic cars gathered at Sonic on Sunday for a safe social event where they could show off their well-kept vehicles.

Billings Resident, Wes Nelson, came up with the idea and says he thought it had been a long winter and that people who have been stuck inside needed to get some sun and wind.

According to Wes, they were hoping for 20 or 30 people to show up, but it looked more like 500 had cruised into sonic.

Wes says he reminded people to be responsible, drive safe, no drag racing and to have fun while cruising in their cars.

“We’re just cruising up and down main street, just like an old school cruise, it’s not organized there is not money, there are no sign-up sheets, just and old school cruise up and down main street in the heights, kind of like what we used to do when we were kids, yeah it’s cool, everybody just out hanging out.”, said Wes

Wes may have had the idea but says he could not have done it without Sonic hosting and 406 Customs helping organize the event.