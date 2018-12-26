Crow Tribe officials are unable to account for a $150,000 grant given to them in 2015 to fight meth addiction according to a report from federal investigators published on December 11, 2018.

The report from The Office of the Inspector General from the United States Department of Interior states the Bureau of Indian Affairs requested that they audit costs claimed on the Crow Tribe's methamphetamine initiative program.

The report claims they could not perform the audit because the tribe didn't provide the necessary documents for its claims.

The awarded grant was for the Uniting Apsaalooke Families Program.

The report states the main focus of the UAFP was to work directly with families affected by methamphetamine use.

The program also works on raising awareness and providing education on substance use. A spokesperson from the Crow Tribe told KULR-8 where the unaccounted money may have gone.

Their statement: "The missing money went to the re-election campaigns of the current Crow Tribe Vice Chairman, Vice Secretary, Secretary, and former Chairman, Darrin Old Coyote. The audit in question was during the time of a previous administration. The current Chairman, AJ Not Afraid, is forthcoming about more audits of the Crow Tribe and we expect more audits to come in the future."

The Office of the Inspector General says in the report they recommend the Bureau of Indian Affairs resolves the $150,000 in question by either obtaining receipts or recovering the funds claimed by the tribe for fiscal years 2015 and 2016.