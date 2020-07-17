Crow Tribe Police hoping to acquire empty detention facility

BILLINGS, Mt. - Early Friday afternoon Crow Tribe Chairman AJ Not Afraid, Senator Daines, Crow Tribe Police and Tribal members took a tour of the empty detention facility in Crow Agency.

The detention center is currently leased by the Bureau of Indian Affairs. The Crow tribe is looking to take over the lease to utilize the facility as they continue to lack enough holding space to maintain their policing needs on the reservation.

The crow tribal police department wants to clean out and refurbish the empty jail before they open the facility for the police force.

Crow tribe police Chief Terrill Bracken says having a detention facility in Crow Agency will increase security. Bracken says having to transport people to other facility that are further distances, fuel expenses and the drain on officers will no longer be an issue if they acquire the new facility.