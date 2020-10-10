Today, the Crow Tribe received the attached Montana Legislative Audit Division memorandum, which shows how unconscionable Democratic Senate candidate and Montana Governor Bullock’s treatment of Montana’s Tribes, and especially the Crow Tribe of Indians, has been with respect to the Coronavirus Relief Fund monies allocated to Montana under the CARES Act The financial data presented to the Legislature is shocking:
The Crow Tribe was completely excluded from any relief allocation whatsoever, for obvious politically-punitive reasons, following the Crow Tribe’s endorsement of the reelection Republican Senator Steve Daines and President Trump and Vice President Pence (endorsements attached).
But Montana’s other Tribes were likewise treated unfairly, receiving a total of only approximately $597,000 out of the $1.25 billion allocation Montana received. Montana’s CRF allocation was based on population. Native Americans are roughly 10% of Montanans. These numbers don’t add up.
While it is true, as the Memorandum notes, that Montana Tribal governments received CARES Act CRF allocations directly, Montana tribes were vastly undercounted in the allocation methodology used by the Department of the Treasury and our allocations were insufficient to meet the magnitude of the needs, with tribes suffering from historic social inequities and structural disparities, as well as suffering much higher incidence and severity of covid-19 infections than other Montanans.
But whatever relief tribal governments received and regardless of the adequacy or not of those monies, that is not a reason for Governor Bullock to nearly entirely exclude ten percent of Montanans from relief Congress intended for all Montanans.
Governor Bullock included no Tribal leaders on his advisory committee making recommendations on the CRF monies. The only Native American voices on the advisory committee were members of the Governor’s own staff. Tribes were afforded no opportunity to apply for funds and when we have sought out funds in meetings with State officials, we have repeatedly been told that none were available. Basically, the Bullock Administration told us to “use our own CRF money.”
The result is the Native Montanans are receiving less than .001 percent of the coronavirus relief intended for all Montanans. The injustice of this is stark.
The Crow Tribe has been hit hard in the pandemic, suffering well more than 1,000 cases since the pandemic began. The Crow Tribe has had 973 cumulative positive covid-19 tests. 897 have recovered. We have 76 known active cases. We have suffered 27 deaths, including another in the last 24 hours. We have six in-patients at the Crow / Northern Cheyenne Hospital, 16 at outlying hospitals, and another 11 positive tests in the last 24 hours. And we know because of inadequate testing that these numbers are nowhere close to the whole story. The numbers for Big Horn County and Yellowstone County are equally staggering—including many Crow Tribe members:
Big Horn County Totals: 1,022 Cases to date; 836 of those have recovered; 159 Still active ; 27 People in BHC have died
Yellowstone County Totals: 4,050 Cases to date; 2,600 of those have recovered; 1,377 Cases still active ; 73 People in Yellowstone Co. have died.
Native Americans have been averaging 17% of Montana’s case fatalities over the past few weeks of reporting, significantly in excess our representation in the population as a whole. Crow people’s deaths alone, make up 13% of the 206 reported case in Montana today.
Every day, I manage incident command. Every day, I comfort another relative confronting the virus. Every day I get an update on who is on a ventilator. I hear again and again of precious elders, keepers of Crow language and culture, lost to us forever. Every day, I look for solutions for people suffering from poor healthcare, inadequate water and sanitation, and dealing with the historic substandard housing available on the Reservation. It is impossible to socially distance when you have three generations living in a two-bedroom house with only the water they can haul in from elsewhere, a circumstance that exacerbates the preexisting conditions from which Natives suffer and that increases the risks of covid-19.
The Crow Tribe starts from an inequitable baseline with respect to funding for necessary infrastructure and services, and with respect to the disproportionate health impacts and underlying medical conditions that exist within our community. Largely dependent upon revenue that we can generate from coal, our Tribal economy has a far less stable and reliable source of income than states with a tax base. There is a desperate need for additional direct relief to tribes to make up for lost governmental revenue because tribes start in a government-funding hole and still must meet the needs of a tribal citizens at much higher risk due to housing density, underlying conditions, poor healthcare infrastructure, and other social indicators of risk (e.g., blue collar jobs that are not possible to do remotely).
I have been working steadfastly with the Montana Congressional delegation to secure additional coronavirus relief for Indian Country. Confronted with Governor Bullock’s gross political retribution, facially apparent in the Crow Tribe’s exclusion from any Montana CRF allocation, the Crow Tribe is betrayed and disgusted. The Crow Tribe is shocked and saddened that Governor Bullock’s callous indifference to the tragedies confronting Montana’s Tribes every day. Playing politics when Native American lives hang in the balance is despicable.
Sharing less than $1 million out of $1.25 billion? I think of the water systems we could build. I think of the quarantine facilities we don’t have. I think of the ventilators many hours’ drive away. I think of the healthcare facilities we long to build. I think of the broadband we need to provide adequate behavioral healthcare to our youth and veterans. I think of the “best medicine,” our people get—the word from IHS to treat their covid by going home and taking Tylenol, with no guidance on where to go if things get bad, and Billings hospitals overflowing. I dream of what we could do with just a little bit of Montana’s $1.25 billion to bring equity and hope to Crow people.
What does Governor Bullock think is worthy of Montana’s historic and precious covid relief monies? The $250 million Missoula Saw Mill District development project, featuring high-end condos, an upscale pet-friendly apartment building and a brewpub, received roughly the same amount of coronavirus relief as all of Montana’s Tribes combined. Indeed, that project received the second highest amount of aid in the entire State under that program. How can it be that a privileged development in Missoula is more deserving of help than all of Montana’s Tribes?
Just a fair pro rata share of Montana’s CRF monies would save many Crow lives. I believe Crow lives matter, but apparently Governor Bullock does not.