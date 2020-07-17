Crow Tribe distributes 500 bags of ppe to tribal members

BILLINGS, Mt. - A stay at home order is extended for the Crow tribe through the end of August to help stop the spread of COVID-19 cases. Tribal Chairman AJ Not Afraid is taking it one step further and has cancelled this year's Crow Fair.

Tribal members on the Crow Indian Reservation are doing all they can to help mitigate the virus. In the driveway of the Apsaalooke Casino in Crow Agency, volunteers gathered to hand out bags of essentials.

Over 500 bags were handed out to tribal members -- with each bag holding enough face masks to last about three weeks and large bottles of hand sanitizer.

“There wasn’t much resources available because everything was wiped out when we can make it to Billings, but there was nothing at all and we’re 60 miles away, so yea it was scarce," says volunteer Gwen Goodluck.

Arrow Wholesale owner and co-event organizer Richard Baracker says, “It was such a major effort to get this all together and it’s extremely important because it’s spreading, COVID is spreading and we’re trying to mitigate that. “

Goodluck says being able to hand out ppe to other tribal members is a satisfying feeling.

“They were not just one family per car, there was a couple families per car and they were really thankful that we were doing this.”

The Crow Tribe Fair is a staple for this community and while it’s a tough decision to cancel it, Crow Agency Public Information Officer Jack Oldhorn says it’s the right thing to do.

“You know that’s something that we all grew up with. An annual event that we all look forward to, and if that’s going to help slow the spread of the Coronavirus, so be it," says Oldhorn.

Tribal members say they are just looking forward to keeping their community safe.

“People need to take this serious because it’s a serious illness. It’s real," says Goodluck.

“It’s important that everybody tries to help curb the spread of the Coronavirus," add Oldhorn.