CROW RESERVATION - The Crow Tribe has declared a state of emergency Thursday because of COVID-19.

The declaration comes after increasing numbers of reported COVID-19 cases within the tribe.

By declaring a state of emergency the tribe becomes eligible for state and federal resources to help curb the spread of COVID-19 on tribal lands.

The Crow Executive Branch has issued a stay-at-home order for all residents inside the tribal border.

Public and private schools are exempt from this order, but are encouraged to offer remote learning.