BILLINGS, Mont. - A Crow Lives Matter rally was held at Optimist Park Friday.

Leaders of the tribe announced new initiatives towards building a safer community through police reform and restructuring.

Nearly a hundred Crow members gathered at the park to hear from their tribal Chairman, Alvin Not Afraid Jr, about the steps the tribe is taking to build a stronger community.

The tribe will be working with two organizations to strengthen their police department.

'Unite' is an organization that works to bring communities together through common ground, and 'Act Now' is a group that works toward establishing police and criminal justice reform.

The two firms will be getting input from tribal members and law enforcement to co-create and re-imagine a new police department.

Chairman Alvin Not Afraid Jr says he's excited for the future of a good sound law enforcement division and believes this is one step towards building a better community.

"It's more like an issue domestically, whether abused as a child or what have you, or abandonment, that's the root we're trying to get, to have a recovering crow nation, and when we heal, it will be a great nation again," said Not Afraid.

The Crow Agency is one of two tribes in the nation partnering with the two organizations.

Not Afraid signed a contract with 'Act Now' and 'Unite', stating this historic pilot project will set an example for Indian country tribal law enforcement divisions across the nation.