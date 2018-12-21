Hardin Chevrolet is spreading a good dose of Christmas cheer as they have their 10th annual Hearts for the Holidays vehicle giveaway.

This year's winner is Nicolette Haleyalbung, a 3rd grade teacher from Crow School in Hardin. Nicolette has two daughters and has been teaching for the last 12 years while also serving others in her community.

In the past, she's bought a number of second hand cars that would soon break down and become unusable. She says this car, a 2013 Chevy Malibu, means a great degree of freedom.

Nicolette has also suffered a great deal of hardship recently, losing a few members of her family. While dealing with this loss, she explains how she relies on her faith to keep her going.

"I do believe that our Heavenly Father has a plan for us. And I know that His plan for us is to be happy and to be here on this earth, to find happiness and have joy," she says. "And I know the things that I go through, the things that we go through are small setbacks for a big reward in the end. So that's how we do it, that's how I do it."

Jamey Eisenbarth, owner of Hardin Chevrolet, says he started the giveaways 10 years ago as a way to give back to the community. He says he lets his employees choose the winner out of hundreds of nominations that come in.

"You know it really boosts morale. I mean they love to, our team here, we're all about giving back and we're blessed with so much throughout the year so it's a great way, a small way for us to give back to somebody in need," says Eisenbarth.

The person who nominated Nicolette for the giveaway says she is strong, hopeful, and perseveres where others would quit. She also says quote "while her story isn't very different from other women in the area: her attitude is."