CROW AGENCY, Mont. - One woman on the Crow Reservation is asking for your help in finding something that was stolen from her home. Awna BadBear is looking for her regalia.

It has deep personal meaning and she would like to see it brought home as she beaded it with her mother.

“I left my house and went to Albuquerque for the gathering of nations came back and noticed they were gone,” BadBear said, “I thought I just misplaced them somewhere."

BadBear explained there has been an uptick in crime in the area due to drugs and she has strong reason to believe it was stolen and sold.

"Native days showed up at the end of June, and I could not find them whatsoever," BadBear said.

She's asking for help in trying to locate them—as they have special meaning

"It was me and mom that beaded them,” BadBear said.

BadBear explained that her mom started working on all the beadwork in the early 2000s and finish them when she started showing interest in dancing at pow-wow. BadBear takes part in Shoshone dances and the regalia is an important part of that.

BadBear is a student at the college on the Crow Reservation, Little Big Horn College— not only is she working on her education but she's working to keep her culture alive.

That’s why this has been a blow to her. She has a message for the person who took them.

"I would want them to know it really means a lot to me to me and my family and it's heartbreaking that you had to come into my home and take what was not yours."

She thinks that the regalia might have been sold at pow-wows or pawn shops across the region. If you can help get it back to her, please reach out to me at Bradley Warren on Facebook—no questions asked.