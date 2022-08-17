BILLINGS, Mont. - “In 1904, after we settled on the reservation and they made us want to be farmers, there was nothing to do. So Agent Reynolds from the BIA developed this and said let's get the families together. Bring in their crops, bring in their livestock and see who has the best crops this year. Let's see who has the best livestock,” Shawn Backbone said.

Originally a sort of assimilation tactic by the United States government, the Crow Fair quickly shifted to a celebration of Crow life.

"When we all got together, the pow wow drum came..the big drum they call it. And then they started dancing. One thing led to another and when you get a group of Indians together, they're gonna gamble. They're gonna bring their best horses. You know, my horse is gonna beat your horse. That's how that started and then the rodeo came in after that. So then it just developed into something like this.”

The history and pageantry has also grown throughout the years. and each day at 10:00 am, a parade highlighting the beauty of the native beadwork is on display.

"That's something to see. That's like heirlooms of beadwork from generation to generation, adorned on horseback. That's something to see."

But there is something new for the 103rd edition of Crow Fair, and a serious upgrade...the Pow Wow Arbor.

"The structure here is immaculate. It's a beautiful structure. It'll be here...til we're long gone."

Tens of thousands of visitors are expected to attend the five-day event. Shawn Backbone explains that one of the draws is the fact that this is the largest teepee encampment in the United States.

"We are known for the teepee capital of the world. As you see they revere the teepee as a home, as their mother. It's purity so we keep our teepees white. We just take pride in that. Brand new poles you see every year."

It's an arduous task to retrieve these poles, but due to their significance, the Crow people will travel for just the right selection.

"A good teepee pole is about a 32-foot pole...lodgepole pine. So they'll go to Buffalo, White Sulfur Springs. They'll go to Yellowstone Park...into the forests and we have our treaty right to harvest the teepee poles."

You are invited to attend this historic event. to learn about, to spend time with and to appreciate the history of the Crow.

"I invite you to the teepee capital of the world to come see something that is in your front yard. Not the backyard, the front yard. And come enjoy some history, some tradition..of the Apsáalooke people."