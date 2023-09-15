BILLINGS, Mont. - Sabrena Half began her writing career at Montana State University Billings, with the help of a faculty advisor, AJ Otjen.

The two began a writing collaboration that eventually turned into publishing children's books telling stories involving significant historical events in Crow Nation history.

"I wanted to talk about important information and do it in a way that kids can take in and understand," said Half.

"Crow people have a lot of stories to tell and we wanted to shed a light on that."

One of the books published, entitled "Elk Morning At The Battle of Arrow Creek," depicts a significant part of Crow history through fictional characters inspired by people Half is close to.

The book was selected to represent Montana in the Library of Congress "Center for the Book" to promote book-reading, libraries, and literacy nationwide.