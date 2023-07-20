BILLINGS, MT- A Crow Agency woman charged in a large-scale, multi-state drug investigation centered on the Crow Indian Reservation admitted on Thursday to trafficking methamphetamine.

41-year-old Carly Joy James pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute meth. James faces a mandatory minimum of 10 years to life imprisonment, a $10 million fine, and at least five years of supervised release.

After considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors, the court will determine any sentence.

Sentencing was set for November 16th, 2023, and James was detained pending further proceedings.

The government alleged in court documents that federal law enforcement, in a collaborative effort with local and tribal law enforcement, investigated a large-scale, multi-state narcotics trafficking operation centered on multiple properties on the Crow Indian Reservation.

The properties, including one known as Spear Siding, were a source of supply of meth for both the Crow and Northern Cheyenne Indian Reservations.

James is one of the individuals affiliated with the investigation.

The government further alleged that James sold meth to individuals in August 2022 and October 2022.

In January, James was pulled over for a traffic violation, and a search of her vehicle revealed a firearm and approximately eight grams of meth.

The Bureau of Indian Affairs, Drug Enforcement Administration, and FBI conducted the investigation.