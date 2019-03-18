Crow Agency under Boil Notice

According to Crow Executive Branch, repair crews have found and assessed the water line damage that has affected water supply to the town of Crow Agency.

Though water has been restored, residents in Crow Agency are advised that the Boil Notice is still in place, until further notice. Residents may shower with water from the tap, but please continue to boil tap water if it will be used for consumption due to the possibility of contaminants from the water line breaks.

The EPA and BIA will lift the Boil Notice as soon as their test results prove that the water is safe for drinking. Meanwhile, the EPA and the Crow Water Resource Office are working to flush and decontaminate the community's water distribution tank. The Executive Branch the Crow Tribe Housing Authority will coordinate and report these results to residents and local businesses as soon as they become available.

Please be aware that it may take as long as a week before the system is cleared for consumption, and the Boil Notice is lifted.