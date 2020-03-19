Crow Agency assembles emergency response team amidst COVID-19 Pandemic

CROW AGENCY, Mont. - When it comes to containing the coronavirus, communities all around the world are having to take unique steps that work for them. And that's true as well for Montana's native tribes.

"Right now we're fortunate that there's some people that requested to be tested, the tests came back negative, and we're fortunate. We hope the good fortune continues," said Public Information Officer Jack Old Horn.

At times it's felt like good fortune is the only hope to preventing the coronavirus from spreading.

But when it comes to the containment of the rapidly spreading virus, regions with big cities or heavy population have the resources and man power to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. Rural towns or reservations like crow agency might not have those same luxuries.

A unified command emergency response team is actively discussing how their community would move forward on containing COVID-19.

"We will be having the meeting's as long as the IHS and the Tribe wants us to continue this," Jack Old Horn added.

The crow tribe officially declared a state of emergency on March 14th in order to be as prepared as possible for any situation.

"Today we just had a briefing on the latest updates. We're very fortunate you know, Big Horn County, the Crow Tribe hasn't had any confirmed cases yet, but yet we want to stay ahead of the game and monitor what's going on. You know we've been in coordination and communication with various entities in this area as well," said Crow Tribe Chief Operating Officer Karl Little Owl.

Those entities Karl Little Owl is speaking of include federal partners such as the Indian Health Service and Bureau of Indian affairs. Partnering with these entities will help the crow people receive essential resources for the community such as food and water as they move forward with preventing the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Crow Tribe is working to make access to resources for the elderly as easy as possible. Whether that be medical supplies and care, or just simply keeping them fed while they are quarantined in their homes.