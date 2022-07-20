BOZEMAN, Mont. - Crosscut Mountain Sports Center has announced the Love Crosscut Fund after its founder, Eric Love, was killed in a mass casualty crash near Hardin.

Love’s family helped establish the fund after people came forward to ask what they can do to help, the nonprofit said.

“Pledges and gifts made to this special fund will help Crosscut continue to grow in all the ways that were deeply important to Eric: fostering community by creating special places where people can gather, enhancing opportunity through outdoor education and athlete development programs, and embracing our shared responsibility as stewards of the land and the organization we hold in trust,” Crosscut Mountain Sports Center announced.

“I’ve had the pleasure of watching Eric pour his heart and passion into Crosscut and our community, his love for both shone brightly through the signature twinkle in his eyes. Eric founded Crosscut as an opportunity for his children to participate in biathlon, and grew it into the thriving, inclusive mountain sports center that connects thousands of people with nature. As we grieve the giant hole he leaves in our lives, I can hear him whispering in my ear to rally together and fulfill his vision for Crosscut today and long into the future –for the benefit of our entire community,” shared Eric’s wife, Jacquie Love.

You can find more information on the Love Crosscut Fund on the Crosscut Montana website here.