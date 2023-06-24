HILLSBORO, Mont. - Flash flooding has Highway 37 past Horseshoe Bend closed.

The National Parks Service says a storm Friday afternoon caused the Crooked Creek to flash flood out of its banks and over the park road, leaving visitors and emergency personnel stuck on the north side of the creek.

Debris was removed and visitors were evacuated after the water receded. No injuries were reported.

While people were able to get out, the road was significantly impacted and is not safe for travel.

Large rocks, brush, trees and mud is reported to be covering the roadway.

The closure area includes access to Devil Canyon Overlook, Ewing-Snell Ranch, Lockhart Ranch, several park trails, Barry’s Landing and Trail Creek Campground.

Park staff are working to clear debris and the road is expected to be open by Sunday, June 25.

Horseshoe Bend marina and campground are open, but there are no utilities at the campground as multiple utility poles were removed by flood waters. Power is expected to take a couple of weeks to be restored.

The National Parks Service is also recommending people avoid the road to the Mason Lovell ranch.

The North Kane boat was also flooded, and extensive rutting occurred. Several roads in the habitat were affected as well.

Park staff will be working on these areas as they can over the next several weeks.