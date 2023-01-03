BILLINGS, Mont. - Vitalent, a blood collection center, said there is a critical need for blood donations right now.

They said they need all blood types and platelets, especially Type "O."

"Vitalent strives to have four days on hand of each blood type and we are currently not at that," Tori Robbins with Vitalent said.

Robbins said the weeks during the winter holidays are the lowest donation period of the year.

"Many blood and platelet donations appointments remain unfilled early in the new year," she said. "If not enough blood is donated, doctors my face the impossible choice of who gets blood and who must wait."

Estaleda Webb said her five-year-old son Matt has B-Cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia and sometimes needs blood transfusions. One of those times was right before Christmas when Matt caught RSV.

"So, his blood levels started to drastically drop," Webb said. "He had nothing being produced. So, when we took him into Billings Clinic, they had informed us it might take a while to get some blood because there is such a shortage. And it did take a long time to get blood."

"The cancer moms of Billings have arranged a blood drive in January to try to get more blood because we're all experiencing a shortage of blood right now," Webb said. "And it's terrifying."

If you are interested in donating, you can go here. The specific virtual blood drive Estaleda Webb talked about is called "Zekey's Friends."

Vitalent said the entire donation process (including registration, interview, donation and relaxing for 15 minutes afterwards) takes about an hour.