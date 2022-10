BILLINGS, Mont. - The holiday season is on its way and the Billings Police Crime Prevention Center is helping keep your packages from porch pirates.

Starting Nov. 1, the center will be able to receive packages for the holidays.

You can send purchases to:

[Your Name]

2910 3rd Ave. N

Billings, MT 59101

Packages can be picked up Monday through Friday from 8:00 am to 6:00 pm or on Saturday from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm.

To pick up a package, you must bring an ID or shipping receipt.