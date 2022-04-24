SIDNEY, Mont. - Crews are continuing to work to restore power for many in northeastern Montana after weather conditions knocked out power in the area.

The Lower Yellowstone Rural Electric Cooperative (LYREC) initially said they had several reports from people saying they were out of power around 12:30 pm Saturday.

Crews were sent out to work on getting things back up and running, but they were called back due to unsafe conditions around 9:45 pm Saturday.

At this time, LYREC says crews are back out, but they don’t have an estimate as to when work will be done.

“It will depend what they find when they get out in your area. Broken poles broken line etc. The good news is the snow has stopped and the wind has went down. They will get the power restored as quickly and safely as then can,” LYREC wrote to their Facebook.

If you find wires or poles down across a road you are asked to call Disaster and Emergency Services for the county you are in so they can help direct the information.

You can view the Lower Yellowstone Rural Electric Cooperative outage map here.

The following is an update from the Lower Yellowstone Rural Electric Cooperative regarding outages at 11:00 am Sunday: