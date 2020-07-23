Crews work to extinguish 27 small arson fires in Crow Agency.

CROW AGENCY - Crews put out a reported series of 27 small arson roadside wildfires Wednesday night in Crow Agency.

A release from Crow Agency Bureau of Indian Affairs Fire & Aviation, the first fire was reported at 5:10 p.m. on River Road north of Crow Agency. Crow Agency BIA Fire & Aviation says a person started five fires in the northern direction of River Road D, then headed through Crow to Mountain Crow Road and Benteen, starting more fires totaling 17 between Crow and Hardin. Crow Agency BIA Fire & Aviation also says there were 10 more fires south of Crow.

Crow Agency BIA Fire & Aviation says five BIA Crow Agency fire engines battled the fires, along with four from Big Horn County Rural Fire, one from Bureau of Land Management and one from the Forest Service.

“The firesetter put property owners and firefighters in jeopardy, and stopped [BNSF] railroad operations,” Fire Management Officer Bob Jones said in the release. “The BIA, with interagency cooperation with the county, USFS, BLM and Billings Dispatch Center, did an excellent job controlling traffic and keeping the fires small.”

Crow Agency BIA Fire & Aviation says fire crews do not have adequate resources as temperatures reached 102 degrees Fahrenheit at 5 p.m.

"We’re thankful the fire behavior isn’t that bad,” prevention technician Lee Old Bear said. “There’s still green grass by the roadsides.”

"We’re going back to fighting fires like in the old days,” Old Bear said due to COVID-19. Old Bear says each engine was only staffed by only about two people.