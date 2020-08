Crews search for 6-year-old boy who never resurfaced after going into Mississippi River

Crews on Sunday are still searching the Mississippi River after a 6-year-old child went under the water Saturday evening and never resurfaced.

According to the Hennepin County Sheriff, Water Patrol and the Minneapolis Fire Department responded to Boom Island park shortly before 6:30.

They say the child was a part of a group of five children taken to the park for a bike ride.

Some of the children reportedly went into the water including three who went in too deep and started to struggle.

An adult pulled two of the children from the water but one is still missing.

Water patrol is using divers and underwater cameras to search the river.